Milwaukee man, woman killed at 35th and Hampton, no answers a year later

Thursday, June 2 would have been Kenyatta Cox's 25th birthday. Instead, his mother is pleading with the public for help to find his killer.

A year later, Milwaukee police are still looking for the person(s) who killed Cox and a woman as they sat in a car near 35th and Hampton in January 2021.

This shooting happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 2. Since that day, Trina Tharp says life hasn't been the same without her son.

"My heart dropped," said Tharp. "I just, I didn't want to get that call."

Kenyatta Cox

Nearly a year-and-a-half later, Tharp says she will never forget that phone call when she learned her 23-year-old son was gone.

"Him not being here, it's like part of my life is gone," said Tharp.

According to police, Cox and the 22-year-old woman were shot multiple times around 12:30 a.m., pronounced dead on the scene shortly after.

Cox's family gathered for a vigil in his memory later that night.

"I don't think I could ever find a way to think of why somebody would want to hurt him," said Nayla Delarosa.

Ever since that day, Tharp said the feeling of heartbreak has only worsened.

"I feel a lot of pain right now," said Tharp.

Speaking with FOX6 News over Zoom from her home in Georgia Wednesday, June 1, she said she's in regular contact with Milwaukee police for updates on the investigation.

"It seems like it's getting close, but then I don't hear anything and then they're like, they didn't find anything," said Tharp.

Now, she's hoping someone with information comes forward to bring closure to a mother with a broken heart.

Kenyatta Cox

"I just tell them to keep hope alive, because justice will be served," said Tharp. "Justice will be served. I don't know when, but it will be."

The family is still offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police right away.