Milwaukee man walks into hospital with gunshot wound, unknown suspects sought

MILWAUKEE -- A 28-year-old Milwaukee man walked into a hospital Tuesday morning, July 14 with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. It happened around 8:20 a.m.



The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.