Milwaukee man shot while driving

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot while driving near 14th and Burnham Sunday afternoon, May 30.

Police said the victim drove to the area near 6th and Lincoln where he summoned for help.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating what led to the shots being fired.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.