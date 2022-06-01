Milwaukee man shot near 40th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 18, was hurt in a shooting near 40th and Cherry Wednesday evening, June 1.
Police said the shots were fired around 7:30 p.m.
It's unclear what led to the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
