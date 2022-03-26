Milwaukee man shot near 33rd and McKinley: police

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 33rd and McKinley around 9 p.m. Friday, March 25.

Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

