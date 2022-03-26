Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot near 33rd and McKinley: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 33rd and McKinley around 9 p.m. Friday, March 25. 

Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Critically missing Milwaukee man last seen near 2nd and Center
article

Critically missing Milwaukee man last seen near 2nd and Center

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a critically missing 44-year-old man what was last seen Friday afternoon near 2nd and Center.

Missing Watertown man last seen Friday afternoon
article

Missing Watertown man last seen Friday afternoon

Watertown police are asking for help locating a missing 19-year-old man last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.