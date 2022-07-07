Milwaukee man shot near 25th and Roosevelt, life-threatening injuries

A Milwaukee man, 26, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near 25th and Roosevelt Thursday night, July 7.

Police said the shots were fired shortly before 8 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.