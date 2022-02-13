Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot near 1st and Burleigh, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 34, was shot and wounded near 1st and Burleigh Sunday evening, Feb. 13.

Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

