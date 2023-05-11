Milwaukee man shot, MLK and Center, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 34, was shot Thursday night, May 11 near MLK and Center.
Police said the shots were fired around 8:30 p.m.
Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.