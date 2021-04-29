Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot, injured near 60th and Hampton: police

MILWAUKEE - A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured near 60th and Hampton on Thursday afternoon, April 29.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

