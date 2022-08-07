Milwaukee man shot near Holton and Townsend

A Milwaukee man, 26, was shot and wounded near Holton and Townsend early Sunday, Aug. 7.

Police said shots were fired around 5 a.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.