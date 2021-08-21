Milwaukee man shot during argument near 62nd and Thurston
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 19, was shot and wounded near 62nd and Thurston Saturday afternoon, Aug. 21.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting around 3:30 p.m.
It appears the shooting was the result of an argument, police said.
MPD is looking for a "known suspect."
Anyone with any information or potential witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
