Milwaukee man shot near Comstock and Bow

A Milwaukee man, 22, was shot Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18 near Comstock and Bow.

Police said shots were fired shortly after 1 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.