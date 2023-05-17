Milwaukee man shot children's mother with kids in vehicle: complaint

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting the mother of his children, with whom prosecutors say he has a history of domestic violence.

Terron Egerson, 27, faces multiple charges for incidents between September 2022 and May 2023.

The most recent incident happened May 12 near 64th and Congress.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim said Egerson came over that evening to help her move out of her apartment, taking some "tequila shots" while they were packing. She noted that she was a witness in an open case Egerson had for a road rage shooting and "he knew she told the police he was the shooter."

At one point, she said he "pushed her against the wall and said, 'What's stopping me from killing you? I'm not going back to jail because of you.'" She said he had a gun on his waistband, the complaint says. She said they moved one load of items to the new house, and on the way back to the apartment, Egerson started threatening her again, "telling her that he should kill her." She said he then choked her before she pulled over, and he got out of the car. She then drove to her mother's house "because she was afraid he was going to continue to hurt her."

About 15 to 20 minutes later, prosecutors say Egerson showed up and started shooting into the car with their two kids inside. The victim said she heard five or six shots as she tried driving away, and she realized she had been hit. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance. While there, prosecutors say Egerson sent a text saying, "U gone die."

Shooting near 64th and Congress

The criminal complaint notes three other instances (February 2023, December 2022 and September 2022) when prosecutors say Egerson choked the victim and caused other injuries.

He was also out on bail at the time; the criminal complaint noting two other open cases.

He was previously convicted of battery -- domestic abuse.

The new charges include stalking, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation/suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.