64th and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 64th and Congress on Friday, May 12.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Officials said two children were present during the shooting but were not injured. The incident is domestic violence related.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.