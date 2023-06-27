Milwaukee man shot, 62nd and Bobolink

article

A Milwaukee man, 21, was shot Tuesday night, June 27 near 62nd and Bobolink.

It happened around 7 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

