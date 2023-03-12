Milwaukee man shot near 49th and Meinecke
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 51, was shot Sunday morning, March 12 near 49th and Meinecke.
Police said the shots were fired around 5 a.m.
The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.