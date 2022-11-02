Milwaukee man shot inside business near 13th and Ohio

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 near 13th Street and Ohio Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m.

Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was inside a business when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and trying to determine the motive and locate unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information on this or any other case, is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.