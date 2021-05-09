Milwaukee man seriously injured in shooting on city's north side

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 40th and Auer shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, May 9.

The victim, a 58-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation.

Milwaukee police do not have anyone in custody for this incident and continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.