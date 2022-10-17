Milwaukee man sentenced; road rage shooting from September 2021

article

Kentodric Simon was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to two years in prison with four years of extended supervision in connection with a road rage shooting on Milwaukee's north side in September 2021.

Simon changed his plea from not guilty to guilty last Wednesday to a single charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. In exchange for the plea, a second charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

According to the complaint, the victim noticed the above-named defendant in Buick Lacrosse making a left turn near 27th and Capitol in September 2021. They attempted to get around the Lacrosse when the defendant pulled forward and hit the victim's car.

The driver – later identified as Simon – exited the vehicle and walked to the victim's driver's side window and made several statements about the crash.

The defendant then returned to his vehicle stating, "I’ll air this [expletive] out." The defendant then produced a semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots. One of the shots penetrated the front windshield striking the column separating the front and rear passenger compartments.

The victim's 11-year-old son was in the front passenger seat when this occurred.

On Sept. 19, 2021, officers showed the victim a photo lineup containing the defendant's photo. The victim identified Simon as the person who shot at her vehicle.