Road rage shooting suspect charged: police

article

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man wanted in a Sept. 14 road rage shooting on the city's north side has been charged, according to a criminal complaint.

Kentodric Simon has been charged with two counts of first-degree endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the complaint, the victim noticed the above-named defendant in Buick Lacrosse making a left turn near 27th and Capitol. They attempted to get around the Lacrosse when the defendant pulled forward and hit the victim's car.

The driver – later identified as Simon – exited the vehicle and walked to the victim's driver's side window and made several statements about the crash.

The defendant then returned to his vehicle stating, "I’ll air this [expletive] out." The defendant then produced a semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots. One of the shots penetrated the front windshield striking the column separating the front and rear passenger compartments.

The victim's 11-year-old son was in the front passenger seat when this occurred.

On Sept. 19, officers showed the victim a photo lineup containing the defendant's photo. The victim identified Simon as the person who shot at her vehicle.

If convicted, Simon could face up to 25 years in prison and over $50,000 in fines.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News