Milwaukee man sentenced; 11 years for fentanyl overdose death

Sonny Lawrence was sentenced to 11 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in connection with the overdose death of a Fond du Lac County man in March 2020.

A news release said Lawrence was previously convicted of first-degree reckless homicide after a five-day jury trial in September 2021 for his role in delivering fentanyl in Milwaukee, which was then transported to Fond du Lac County and resulted in the death of the victim.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney issued the following statement:

"No parent should have to bury their child but too many families have experienced this tragedy from fentanyl poisoning. Fentanyl continues to destroy families at record rates and we will continue to aggressively prosecute those responsible for dealing poison into our communities, including Milwaukee drug dealers like Sonny Lawrence."

Fond du Lac County experienced nearly 50 fentanyl related overdose deaths from 2020 through 2021. In comparison to a total of approximately 16 fentanyl related overdose related deaths from 2007 through 2019.

This case was investigated by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department with assistance from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Creek Police Department, and the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Drug Unit.