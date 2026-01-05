Milwaukee man says unmarked tow truck stole his van, captured on video

The Brief A Milwaukee man says an unmarked tow truck stole his van, an incident caught on surveillance video. The city says authorized tow trucks are clearly marked and confirmed the vehicle was not towed by DPW. Police are investigating as the victim asks for help recovering his only vehicle.



A Milwaukee man is searching for the tow truck driver he says stole his van outside his home, an incident caught on surveillance video that police are now investigating.

What we know:

The van was taken on Sunday night, Jan. 4, from the street near 6th and Meinecke, according to the victim. Video from a building across the street shows an unmarked tow truck pulling up to the vehicle and driving away with it.

The victim, Aaron, said he noticed his 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan was missing when he took his dog outside.

"They stole my vehicle while I was in the house," said Aaron, the victim. "Why would you want to steal that? I worked hard to get it and I didn’t want to lose it like that."

Surveillance video from a nearby church shows a white, unmarked tow truck arriving around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. In less than two minutes, the truck backs up to the van, lifts it and drives away.

What they're saying:

"Dropped the tow thing. Pulled back," said Aaron. "Put it right up under my car, lifted it up and pulled right off."

He said he was confused because he has no parking violations or other issues that would warrant his vehicle being towed.

"I just felt like crying because that’s all I have," he said.

His son, Aaron Buggs Jr., said everything about the van was up-to-date.

"He didn’t have no tickets. His license is up to date," his son said. "His plates are clean."

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works confirmed that the tow trucks it uses are clearly marked. The department said it primarily works with All City Towing and that city-authorized tow trucks have clear labels.

For now, Aaron said he is relying on his son to help him get around and hopes someone recognizes the vehicle or the tow truck involved.

"Just respect other people," his son said. "You wouldn’t want this to happen to you."

They’re warning others to watch out, uncertain if they’ll ever see the van again.

"If you can return it, please return it," Aaron said. "It’s all I’m asking. It’s all I’ve got."

Aaron said he filed a police report and contacted the city tow lot and other agencies but has not been able to locate the van.