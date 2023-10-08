Milwaukee man reported missing; suffers from medical condition

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 80-year-old Bennie Cooper who suffers from a medical condition.

Cooper is described as a male, African American, with a dark complexion, a slim build, and a low haircut with bald patch in middle. Officials say he is approximately 5'10" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Police say Cooper was last seen wearing a light green coat, blue jeans, and gray and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Cooper's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.