Milwaukee man reported missing; last seen April 19
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 54-year-old Konta Smith.
What we know:
Officials tell FOX6 News Smith was reported missing on Saturday, April 26 from near 82nd and Hampton Avenue. He was last seen on April 19.
Smith is described as a male, African American, 5'6" tall, weighing 185 pounds, bald with brown eyes.
Officials said Smith was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.