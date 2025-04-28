Milwaukee man reported missing; last seen April 19

article

The Brief Milwaukee police seek the public's help to located a 54-year-old man. Konta Smith was last seen on April 19. Smith was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants and black shoes, officials said.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 54-year-old Konta Smith.

Search for missing man

What we know:

Officials tell FOX6 News Smith was reported missing on Saturday, April 26 from near 82nd and Hampton Avenue. He was last seen on April 19.

Smith is described as a male, African American, 5'6" tall, weighing 185 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

Officials said Smith was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.