Milwaukee man missing; suffers dementia

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critical missing 62-year-old man, David Nelson.

Nelson was last seen around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 near 92nd and Swan Circle – on the city's northwest side.

Nelson is described as a male, Black, 5’7" tall, and weighing 170 pounds. He is bald with a salt and pepper beard – and wearing a Green Bay Packer hat, dark gray t-Shirt that reads, "Don’t Rush Me," red sweatpants, black socks, and no shoes. Nelson is not wearing his glasses. He is on foot and suffer from dementia.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.