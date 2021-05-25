Milwaukee man missing, requires medication police say

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate 49-year-old Thurmond Triplett. Triplett suffers from a cognitive delay and requires daily medication, police say.

Officials say Thurmond was last seen around 9 p.m. on Monday, May 24 near 75th and Silver Spring Drive.

Thurmond is described as a male, African American male, 5'6" tall, weighing 210 pounds with a medium build, black and white hair, black and white goatee, and a freckled face. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black athletic shorts with a Nike logo on the leg, and black sandals.

Anyone with information on Thurmond's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.