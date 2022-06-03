Milwaukee man missing; last seen October 2018

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to located David Ruiz, who was last heard from on October 1, 2018.

Officials say Ruiz may be in Los Angeles, California.

Ruiz is described as a male, white, 52 years old, 5’6' tall, weighing 130 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. He has a scar on his right hand and a scar on his nose.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

If anyone has any information on Ruiz’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.