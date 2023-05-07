Man missing, last seen near 95th and Allyn

article

Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in its search for a critically missing 41-year-old man, Reginald Holton Jr.

Holton Jr. was last seen near 95th and Allyn on Friday, May 5. Holton Jr. is described as a Black man, 6'01" tall, weighing 195 pounds, with short black hair.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said Holton is believed to be driving a cream/white Buick Lacrosse.

Anyone having contact with or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.