Milwaukee man missing, may be headed to Superior

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help locating critically missing man Randall Brokaw, last seen Friday morning, April 1 near 53rd and Wisconsin.

He is described as a 31-year-old white man, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 170 pounds with blue eyes, curly brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a multicolored fleece zip-up, khaki pants and Crocs.

Police said Brokaw left the city and is possibly heading to Superior. He is driving a silver 2018 Chevrolet Trax SUV with Wisconsin plates 147-XVM.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News