Milwaukee man missing, last seen near Sherman and Center

Milwaukee police need help to locate a man missing since Monday afternoon, April 11.

Bennie Cooper, 79, was last seen near Sherman and Center.

He stands 5'11" tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hat, black jacket, blue jeans, and red and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.