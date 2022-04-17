Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man killed near 95th and Allyn

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead near 95th and Allyn Sunday, April 17 and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The circumstances leading to the homicide are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

 Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.  

