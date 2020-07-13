Milwaukee man killed in crash involving motorcycle, vehicle near Highway 100 and Becher

WEST ALLIS -- A Milwaukee man, 35, died following a crash near Highway 100 and Becher Street late Monday morning, July 13 involving his motorcycle and a vehicle.



Police said it happened around 11:30 a.m.



Citizens and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the motorcycle operator died at the scene.



A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was headed north on S. 108th Street when there was a crash involving another vehicle.



No other injuries were reported.



Police noted the driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.



Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, police said.



