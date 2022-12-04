Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt

A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt.

Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.