Milwaukee man injured in shooting, unknown suspect sought

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 13th and Wright shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, September 10.

The victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

