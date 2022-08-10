Milwaukee man guilty, West Allis hit-and-run

Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 55, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to a felony charge of hit-and-run, causing death, in connection with the Jan. 11 crash that killed Donniesha Harris.

Harris died at the hospital after the crash near 108th and Morgan shortly before 6:30 a.m.

West Allis police spoke with a woman who was with Harris that morning. She indicated they had exited the bus and were crossing 108th Street. The pair "believed they both had time to cross the street as vehicles were far enough away."

Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez

The woman told police she believes Harris "was in the middle lane of traffic when she was struck" and that the vehicle did not stop after hitting Harris.

Officers collected multiple pieces of evidence that appeared to have been broken off a Toyota car. Later that day, the vehicle was located near 18th and Pearl on Milwaukee's south side. Detectives checked the license plate on the vehicle and noted it was registered to Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez.

A detective "observed a dent in the hood of the vehicle, consistent with a vehicle striking a person." There was also blue tape around the windshield indicating that it had just been replaced and other severe damage to the front end.

Donniesha Harris

When questioned by police, Martinez Rodriguez admitted that "he 'hit something' while driving to a doctor's appointment." He also said he "did not know what he had hit" and "did not stop after he hit something or call the police because 'he had a lot of money on him and didn't want to answer questions.'"