Milwaukee man fires shots in neighborhood, arrested

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6.

Officers were dispatched to the area near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say during an argument, the suspect fired several shots and retreated into a residence. The suspect initially refused to exit the residence, police say. However, he was arrested without further incident.

No one was struck by the gunfire, police say.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.