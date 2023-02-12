Milwaukee man fatally shot near Sherman and Glendale
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 64, was killed in a shooting Sunday, Feb. 12 near Sherman and Glendale.
Police said shots were fired around 6 p.m.
The man died at the scene.
Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.