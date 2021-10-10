Milwaukee man fatally shot near 17th and North

A Milwaukee man, 22, was shot and killed near 17th and North Sunday afternoon, Oct. 10.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting shortly before 1 p.m. are under investigation.

Investigators are looking for the shooter(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.