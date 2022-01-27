Milwaukee man accused, fatal shooting near 60th and Bradley

article

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex near 60th and Bradley. The accused is Deondrae Brown.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near 60th and Bradley on Monday afternoon, Jan. 17 in regard to a shooting. They found a man who had gunshot wounds to his head and back. He was declared deceased.

Two days later, Milwaukee police detectives spoke to a woman who was in the apartment when officers arrived at the crime scene. The woman indicated she and the shooting victim "had been in a toxic relationship." On Jan. 17, the woman told police she was awakened by the sound of knocking on her door. At that time, the complaint says "the only person in the apartment with her was her friend, the shooter. She opened the apartment door and saw (the shooting victim) standing there."

The complaint says when the shooting victim "realized there was a male in the apartment, he flipped out. (He) was asking her male friend (the shooter) why he was there." The woman got in between the shooter and the shooting victim -- and she left with the shooting victim to go to his house, court papers say.

When the woman and the shooting victim got to his house, he "went into the backyard, and he showed her his damaged car. He told her that the damage would not have happened if he had been with her because he then would not have been out with his friends. (The shooting victim) then began to pull her hair, and he told her that she owed him money, for the rent had had paid, if she did not want to be with him any longer," the complaint says.

The two returned to the woman's apartment -- and the complaint says (the shooting victim) and the defendant were in the living room. The complaint says while the woman was in the bathroom "she heard one gunshot" which came from the living room. The victim had been shot. The woman told police Brown shot the victim at least five times stating, "He tried to kill me."

Brown made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Jan. 27. Cash bond was set at $10,000. Brown is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 7.