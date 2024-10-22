Milwaukee man dead, medical examiner needs help to find family

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has asked the public for help to find the family of a man who died in September.

According to the medical examiner's office, 66-year-old Ricardo Velez at his home near Teutonia and Bobolink. His death is not considered suspicious.

Velez may originally be from Brooklyn, New York, officials said.

Anyone with information about Velez's family is asked to call the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office at 414-223-1200.