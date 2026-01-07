Milwaukee man charged; officer trapped in defendant's getaway car

article

The Brief Kewane Daniels allegedly fled a Milwaukee hotel parking lot with a police officer trapped in his backseat after the officer jumped inside to avoid being run over. Daniels reportedly reached speeds of 90 mph and drove onto curbs while the officer, unable to exit the moving vehicle, held him at gunpoint and pleaded with him to stop. Daniels eventually bailed out of the car while it was still moving at 35 mph; the vehicle crashed into a tree with the officer still inside, and Daniels was apprehended nearby shortly after.



A 26-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fleeing police during an arrest attempt. An officer who was present to make the arrest ended up being trapped in the backseat of the defendant's vehicle during an attempt to flee law enforcement. The accused is Kewane Daniels – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

False imprisonment

Operating a motor vehicle to flee or in an attempt to elude an officer

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Property taken, arrest attempt

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police reported to the Comfort Suites near 118th and Silver Spring after a caller indicated that "property had been taken from her by the defendant," the complaint says. The caller indicated location data alerted her that the property was in the hotel parking lot. Daniels also had two warrants for his arrest.

The caller reached out to Daniels to come outside and meet her. Law enforcement were going to assist with arresting Daniels and getting the property back.

The complaint indicates Daniels approached his car, and an officer followed and positioned himself behind an open rear door. He "drew his service weapon knowing that Daniels was reported to frequently be armed," the complaint says. The officer ordered Daniels not to place the car in drive, but the complaint says Daniels ignored the orders and "accelerated in reverse in an attempt to flee (the officer)."

Arresting officer trapped in defendant's vehicle

Dig deeper:

The officer, who was now being forced to back pedal, "realized he could not keep up with the quickly reversing vehicle, and feared he may be overtaken and crushed beneath the auto. (The officer) stated that he had to jump into the open rear passenger's seat in order to escape the possibility of being knocked down beneath the oncoming vehicle's door and tires," the complaint says.

The defendant quickly accelerated out of the hotel parking lot with the officer in the rear seat. The officer "continually ordered him to stop the car," the complaint says. The officer stated, "Daniels fled at a high rate of speed near 90 mph east on W. Silver Spring Drive while losing control and mounting the curb several times," the complaint says. During this entire incident, the officer said he "kept his service weapon aimed at Daniels while in the back seat. Due to the speeds and reckless driving, (the officer) could not exit the vehicle," the complaint says.

The court filing says the officer having his firearm pointed had no effect on Daniels pulling over the vehicle. Later, he put his weapon away to try and convince Daniels that he was not in danger and to pull over the vehicle. Instead, the defendant continued fleeing and driving recklessly, the complaint says.

Defendant bails, car crashes

What we know:

Near 92nd and Birch Avenue in Milwaukee, the complaint says, "Daniels opened the driver's door and abandoned the vehicle which was still moving at approximately 35 mph." The officer remained trapped in the rear passenger seat of the driverless vehicle which "came to a stop when it mounted the curb, continued into a front yard, and eventually crashed into a tree," the complaint says. It is noted that Daniels' vehicle had the child locks engaged, so the officer was unable to exit the vehicle on his own.

Officers in other squads quickly located Daniels. The complaint indicates the defendant was "missing footwear in extremely frigid temperatures." His footwear was recovered in a grassy area near where he was taken into custody.

What's next:

Online court records indicate Daniels is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Jan. 8.