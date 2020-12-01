Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man charged in crash that killed 3 pleads not guilty

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man charged in a crash that killed three women at 27th and Locust in October pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 1 to the charges against him.

The court entered the pleas for Moses Burnett, 36, after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The judge also denied Burnett's request for lower bail.

Burnett faces the following criminal counts:

  • Second-degree reckless homicide (three counts)
  • Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended - cause death (three counts)
  • Second-degree reckless injury

Prosecutors say Burnett was driving with a suspended license when he collided with another car on Oct. 29. Two women in the car that was struck died at the scene. A third died later at the hospital.

Burnett is due back in court for a scheduling conference on Dec. 11. 

