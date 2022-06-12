Man pointed gun at Milwaukee police, prosecutors say

article

Daniel Wilson, 24, of Milwaukee has been charged with intentionally pointing a gun at officers.

Police say they were called to a welfare check near 28th and Highland on June 8 and were greeted at the door with Wilson in a shooting stance, pointing a gun at responding officers.

According to a criminal complaint, a neighbor said Wilson knocked on his door holding a gun and asked him to call the police. After the neighbor contacted 911, he handed the phone to Wilson. The neighbor said he told Wilson to go into his apartment while he went downstairs to let in the police.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The neighbor went on to say that he went down to the lobby and let in two officers, then took the officers to the Wilson's apartment and knocked on the door, per the complaint. Wilson then stated, "bullets flying next." The neighbor said that soon after this statement, Wilson opened the door and stood in a shooting position while pointing a gun.

Police were able to remove the gun from Wilson's hand and take him into custody. No one was injured.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

Police recovered a loaded black Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun from Wilson. There was a cartridge in the chamber.

Wilson's bond was set at $1,500, court documents show. He is due back in court on June 30 for his preliminary hearing.