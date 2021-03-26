Milwaukee man charged, accused of firing at officers in hostage incident

article

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges on Friday, March 26 against Delon Lockett for his alleged involvement in a domestic violence hostage incident where officials say Lockett fired shots at officers.

The incident occurred near 78th and Calumet in Milwaukee on Monday, March 22. Police said they were met with gunfire when they rescued a 30-year-old woman being held against her will. It prompted an eight-hour standoff.

Lockett, 32, now faces the following criminal counts:

Attempt first-degree intentional homicide – use of a dangerous weapon

Taking hostages – use of a dangerous weapon – domestic abuse assessments

First-degree recklessly endangering safety – use of a dangerous weapon (three counts)

False imprisonment - use of a dangerous weapon – domestic abuse assessments

Failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody

Misdemeanor battery – domestic abuse assessment – use of a dangerous weapon

Police said two children managed to escape the situation. But a 30-year-old woman was held hostage. The department’s negotiators tried to get the 32-year-old man to surrender, but police said he fired his weapon.

"Members of our Tactical Enforcement Unit made a determination to enter the residence," said MPD Inspector Willie Murphy on Monday.

The man fired his weapon again.

Police said the woman who was rescued suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

"They were met by gunfire from the suspect," Murphy said. "Officers were able to rescue the hostage. They were able to arrest the suspect," said Murphy.

If convicted, Lockett could face up to 198 years, three months in prison and he could be fined up to $105,000.

Resources for those impacted by domestic violence

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 and/or one of the following resources for help: