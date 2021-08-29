Milwaukee man arrested for 4th OWI

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for his fourth OWI in Waukesha County on Wednesday, August 25.

A Wisconsin State trooper conducted a traffic stop on a black Honda Accord I-94 westbound east of Brookfield Road for speeds and illegible plates.

When contact was made with the driver the trooper observed indicators of drug use. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted on the driver and Thomas J. Baker was subsequently arrested for operating under the influence fourth offense and then transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw.

He was then turned over to the Waukesha County jail without incident.

