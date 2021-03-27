Milwaukee man gave fake name during arrest for 5th OWI

article

A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Friday night, March 26 for operating while intoxicated in Waukesha County. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense.

A state trooper stopped the man on westbound I-94 near Elm Grove Road. Authorities say he showed signs of alcohol impairment and general agitation -- and initially provide a false name.

The man was arrested after standardized field sobriety tests were administered, and his true identity was learned.

After an evidentiary blood draw at a hospital, the man was held at the Waukesha County Jail for OWI as well as an unrelated warrant.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the man also faces misdemeanor charges for failing to install an ignition interlock device, operating after revocation and obstructing an officer. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

