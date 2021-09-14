Milwaukee man accidentally shoots himself: police

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man accidentally shot himself near 18th and Grant on Monday evening, Sept. 13.

Officials were called to a residence in the neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. Monday. The man suffered non-fatal injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Again, because this shooting was determined to be accidental, there is no threat to public safety.

