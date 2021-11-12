Milwaukee, Madison Catholic churches handle COVID vaccine clinics differently

article

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee is allowing schools and parishes to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics. But that is not the case in the Madison Catholic Diocese.

In a statement to FOX6 News, the Milwaukee archdiocese stated the following:

"The Archdiocese of Milwaukee is allowing schools and parishes to host vaccination clinics, if they desire to do so as a resource for families and parishioners. It does not mean the school or parish is mandating or advocating for the vaccine, but rather simply facilitating for those who want to make that decision for themselves and their families."

Meanwhile, the Madison diocese has instructed its 102 parishes not to host coronavirus vaccination clinics in their schools and churches. The diocese directive follows federal action which recently made children ages 5 to 11 eligible for the pediatric vaccine.

Diocese spokesperson Brent King said the Diocese wants to maintain its "neutrality" on whether to get one of the vaccines approved for children and adults. All of the vaccines have been proven safe and effective at preventing a virus that’s killed more than 750,000 Americans.

"The Diocese has not and will not wade into the polarizing and political environment surrounding this issue, especially as it could potentially pressure individuals to act against their consciences," King said in a statement.

While the diocese is directing its parishes not to set up vaccination clinics, it also says "it is morally permissible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in good conscience," King said, "but there are also valid reasons, including reasons of conscience, why people might decide not to be vaccinated or have their children vaccinated."

SSM Health, which owns St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, has recently staffed at least three diocese clinics for staff, parishioners and the public, the State Journal reported.

One parish which hosted a clinic, Queen of Peace, had hoped to hold another for children and said it was "deeply disappointed" by the diocese's directive.

Associated Press contributed to this report.