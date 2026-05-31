Milwaukee Lutheran grad surprised by deployed sister at ceremony
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Lutheran High School graduation video has reached more than 600,000 views after a student’s older sister returned from overseas deployment to surprise him on stage.
What we know:
Kalen Barksdale, known as "KB," graduated with the Class of 2026 on Saturday, May 23.
Barksdale had not seen his older sister for his entire senior year while she was deployed overseas with the 2-127th Infantry Battalion.
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During the graduation ceremony, Specialist Barksdale returned home and presented her brother with his diploma.
Milwaukee Lutheran called the moment a powerful reminder of family, sacrifice, service and the meaningful moments that make the school community special.
What's next:
Barksdale will attend Lakeland University this fall to study pre-law and cybersecurity.
The Source: WeTeachTruth Lutheran Education provided information in this report.