Milwaukee police said the family of a lost boy, approximately 5, found near 9th Street and Lincoln Avenue Sunday, May 9 was quickly found.

Police asked for help locating the boy's family around 7:30 p.m. and shortly after 8 p.m., announced the boy's family has been found.

